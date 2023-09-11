OLEAN — Hundreds of people received medical, dental and vision help they needed thanks to a community effort this weekend.
The Remote Area Medical clinic, held Saturday and Sunday at the Olean YMCA, saw various medical conditions treated at no cost to patients. The event was hosted by JCC, the Y, BonaResponds, with medical volunteers assisting from as far away as New York City.
Paula Snyder, executive director of the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus, said 342 people were assisted by the effort this weekend.
“This clinic exceeded even our expectations,” she said. “It was such a wonderful experience, once again. When you work this clinic, you have a hard time falling asleep, though exhausted from 20-hour days because of all the wonderful people you meet who provide their expertise of medical care to those who desperately need it.
“All levels of health care providers, educators and lay people of our own community volunteered their services in dentistry, optometry, primary care, nursing; along with students and their faculty from all backgrounds and fields of study. And the distance professional volunteers come from Buffalo, NYC and beyond. To volunteer — no one is paid for their time.
“How can you adequately thank all these people? And our local community leaders and spiritual community members who supported us financially, along with meals and donations of food,” Snyder said.
“This past weekend’s RAM Clinic was an outstanding community event,” said Y CEO Jeff Townsend. “The YMCA of the Twin Tiers was thrilled to be the host site for this clinic. The impact we had serving folks in our community that otherwise might not have ever gotten these critical services was tremendous.”
Snyder expressed her gratitude for the Olean YMCA and its staff, and in particular for executive director Jeff Townsend and his work “to make this a success at his facility.” She said Townsend and his team “were so welcoming and worked right alongside the entire RAM team with all of us to care for people.”
Snyder noted the RAM team showed kindness and patience for the patients while it expressed gratitude to JCC and the YMCA for hosting the clinic. She also thanked Dr. Jim Mahar and Reed McElfresh of St. Bonaventure University as well as JCC President Daniel DeMarte, who supported efforts not only this year but also with the clinic on the Olean campus of 2021, while working for three days onsite as a volunteer.
“We have many thank yous to send out in the coming weeks, but I could not have hoped for a better clinic,” Snyder said.
Mahar, coordinator of BonaResponds, said he was thrilled with the turnout of patients and for those who gave their time or money to aid the effort.
“More people were helped than any of our other events,” Mahar said, noting BonaResponds has helped with five such clinics to date. The remote area medical staff was great. The volunteers were wonderful. A huge shout out to the professionals who volunteered and all the students as well.
Mahar noted Canisius, University at Buffalo, Delhi, JCC and St. Bonaventure medical, dental and nursing students were vital in helping volunteering doctors, nurses, dentists and optometrists in the effort.
Local donors of cash and in-kind donations were also vital in funding the effort, he said, helping with associated costs for supplies, and lodging and food for volunteers.