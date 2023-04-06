OLEAN — Twenty-five residents of the Cattaraugus County Pines Nursing Home and six employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 27.
The cases among residents appears to involve one unit, according to Olean Pines Administrator Tammy Reynolds. Residents who test positive for the coronavirus are isolated in their rooms and their symptoms are treated including therapeutics like Paxlovid. None of the residents have symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization.
The employees were mostly clerical staff rather than hands-on caregivers, Reynolds said. Those who tested positive were told to isolate at home for 10 days.
The Pines Nursing Home in Olean has not had a cluster of COVID-19 cases since late-fall, early-winter, Reynolds said. Things have been stable since then.
“We are used to and prepared for these situations when they occur,” said County Administrator Jack Serles. “We did what we have done in the past and followed protocols from the state.”
Unlike earlier in the pandemic, nursing homes are not closed to visitors when there is a COVID-19 outbreak. Family wishing to visit are advised on the protocols and given personal protective equipment, Reynolds said. Most know this may not be the best time to visit — particularly if a family member is diagnosed with COVID-19.
The first positive tests came back on March 27 when there were three, then the numbers increased from there, Reynolds said.
The residents have a very high vaccination rate and most have received boosters and the bi-valent vaccine as well, Reynolds said. The nursing home has been in regular contact with the state Department of Health since the first cases were detected.
“As of Friday (today) we’ll have nine more people come off quarantine after 10 days,” Reynolds said. Then a few more people each day will no longer require isolation and infection control.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Thursday that any nursing home COVID-19 outbreak is concerning because it involves the most vulnerable people in the community.
Many of the deaths early in the pandemic involved nursing home residents.
Precautionary measures were taken by nursing home staff, Watkins said. With most if not all residents and employees vaccinated and boosted, any outbreak is likely to be milder than in an unvaccinated population.
The availability of therapeutic drugs can also prevent COVID-19 cases from becoming serious enough to require hospitalization, he added.
More than 25,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded among Cattaraugus County residents since March 2020, and 286 people have died from coronavirus complications.