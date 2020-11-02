BELMONT — Allegany County Department of Health officials say a primary reason the county has seen a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is because more testing is being done.
“There are lots of factors for the increases, but the primary reason we’re seeing increased cases is because we are testing more,” said Theresa K. Moore, supervising public health educator and public information officer for the department.
She went on to explain that more testing is not a bad thing.
“It is a good thing because we are then able to quarantine and isolate and do the contact tracing we need to do,” she said.
On Monday, the health department reported four new cases — that was after the health department recorded 31 new cases over the weekend.
The county’s total confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 394 on Monday, with 295 residents having recovered and a total of 10 confirmed deaths since the spring.
As of Monday there were 577 county residents in quarantine or isolation — that was down from 608 reported on Sunday.
Moore also explained what “quarantine” and “isolation” mean.
Isolation is for symptomatic people and is needed to separate the sick from the well. Quarantine is for asymptomatic people or people who do not have any symptoms, or anyone who may have been exposed to a contagion and may have a likelihood of developing the disease.
The county’s DOH also gave its weekly breakdown of COVID-19 cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, by legislative district:
• 89 in District 1 — towns of Centerville, Hume, Granger, Rushford, Caneadea, Belfast and Angelica.
• 58 in District 2 — towns of New Hudson, Cuba, Friendship, Amity, Ward and Clarksville.
• 57 in District 3 — towns of Wirt, Scio, Genesee, Bolivar, Alma, Willing and Independence.
• 122 in District 4 — towns of Wellsville and Andover.
• 64 in District 5 — towns of Grove, Allen, Birdsall, Almond, West Almond and Alfred.