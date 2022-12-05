Santa Sightings

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from the city of Olean Fire Department fire truck during Olean’s Santa Claus Lane parade on Friday. The jolly old elf will make several return trips to the area again this week to spread joy and cheer.

 Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in town, and there’s more chances to see them — and share in the joy of the season — across the region this week.

  • The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Olean will host the ‘Visit with Santa’ at the Lincoln Park cottage from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social