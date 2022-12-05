OLEAN — Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in town, and there’s more chances to see them — and share in the joy of the season — across the region this week.
- The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Olean will host the ‘Visit with Santa’ at the Lincoln Park cottage from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be inside the cottage at Lincoln Park. Families will visit with the holiday couple through the windows at the cottage. GOACC has placed a tree-lined path as well as holiday cones for all to maintain a line while waiting for their turn with the couple.
A mailbox, created by families of the EvenStart program, is placed by Santa’s Cottage in Lincoln Park. Santa is encouraging all children to write a letter to Santa and place it in the mailbox.
Chamber officials noted that in addition to the Santa visits, activities are planned for this holiday season. You can get events information by visiting www.oleanny.com. For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane, please call 716/372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com. The couple will also be found down the road as Christmas in Allegany will continue from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at their house at the Allegany town hall, 106 E. Main St.
- The Allegany Fire Department will host a Christmas craft show from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the R.H. Livingston Community Center, 188 W. Main St. Admission is free to the show, with arts, crafts, small business vendors, prizes, raffle drawings, and free cookies and photos with Santa Claus from noon-2 p.m.
- If you want to be Santa yourself and are up for a bit of a challenge, the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Santa Sprint, a “Santacon” for all those who wish to dress up in their finest festive garb. Registration for the lighthearted race begins at 4 p.m. at the fire hall on Main Street. The kids’ march will head up Main Street to Pearl Street at 4:30 p.m., followed by the adults division at 4:40 p.m. Open to all ages, prizes for best dressed and first place finishers in each division. Sign up today with the registration for attached and return it to the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce or email to msc@wellsvilleareachamber.com.
- The New York & Lake Erie Railroad is concluding the tourist season with its popular “Santa Express” excursions. Train rides are scheduled for the first three Saturdays and Sundays in December and will depart from Gowanda’s train station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. All trains will travel to Dayton, passing through the Christmas tunnel. The NYLE train station is located at 50 Commercial St. in the village, east of Route 62. Visit Santa, take pictures and share with him your Christmas wishes. There will be gifts, hot chocolate and more. Tickets may be purchased online at nylerailroad.com. Fares are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens 62 and older, $18 for children 3-12 and infants 2 and under will ride free. Book a table for four at $85. The ticket window is located at the train station and will be open at 10 a.m. on days of operation. For more information, contact the railroad office at (716) 532-5242.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)