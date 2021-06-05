OLEAN — Fifteen months into the coronavirus pandemic, the need for more nurses at Olean General Hospital continues.
A shortage of nurses has been an issue for hospitals across the country in recent years, but it was magnified in 2020 as the demand grew while some nurses retired or left the profession without new personnel to take their places.
“From our organizational perspective, it’s our number one priority,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System. “We always say nursing is game, set, match for the patients. They’re the eyes and ears for the physician and the advocate for the patients, and we’ve got to get more nurses.”
To help bring more nurses into the hospital, Zewe said Upper Allegheny has been pushing new recruitment efforts since the beginning of the year.
“We understand there’s issues. It’s local and it’s national,” he added. “But it has the highest level of attention of the health system.”
Greg Kloss, director of physician and staff recruitment, said some nurses left Upper Allegheny during the pandemic to work in worse-affected areas for higher pay, which led to more open positions in Olean.
As a way to help recruit more nurses to the hospital, OGH has doubled its sign-on bonus offers for RNs and doubled its referral bonuses beginning in May, Kloss explained.
“We worked very closely with our bargaining unit here in Olean that represents our nurses,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re competitive here in the market. As soon as we started to see where we fell behind a bit with our competitors, we made that change.”
In the meantime, Upper Allegheny has made progress in bringing in new nurses. Twenty-two graduates were recently hired at OGH, most of them from Jamestown Community College, Kloss said. Ten began May 24 with the remaining 12 starting June 21.
“The graduate group this year didn’t have the typical senior year because they weren’t able to come into the hospital to do clinic rotation, so it will take more time to orientate them,” Zewe noted.
At the end of April, OGH brought on nine full-time, experienced nurses in addition to the 22 new graduates, Kloss said. Of those nine, the last is expected to start work at the hospital June 21.
Additionally, the hospital is looking for more ancillary staff, including nurse assistants, to help offset some of that work, Kloss said. Hourly wages saw an adjustment recently go into effect, and 10 nurse assistants have started between March 24 and June 7.
At Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center, nursing positions have been stable and, in fact, Upper Allegheny has begun its plan of reducing services at the Bradford hospital. Nevertheless, Upper Allegheny continues to recruit for vacant nursing positions in Bradford as they become available.
THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic’s effect on nursing hit OGH in three waves, Zewe said, first in March 2020 when volume was low and the first COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, then in October when there was a spike in volume and, finally, at the beginning of the year with another spike following the holidays.
Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer at OGH, said the demand for nurses is going to continue to grow because the pandemic took a toll, due in part to the uncertainties of how to handle all the new cases and everything involved in keeping everyone safe. In the end, many were experiencing compassion fatigue, she said.
“By the time we had the third round of the pandemic, they were much more prepared and knew what they had to do and the protocols to follow, but it came with a challenge,” she explained. “They work so hard and so long, and it just tends to come on, particularly with nurses because of the long hours and the care of the sick patients that they see.”
In addition to COVID-19, Bagazzoli said the aging population living longer has led to the increased need for nurses. Zewe said the hospital’s ICU had about six patients a day about several years ago, but now it’s up to 10 a day, and those additional patients need full-time critical care.
“Nurses are taking care of more patients than we would like, but it’s also hard to transfer patients anywhere because it’s the same issue in Buffalo, Rochester and everywhere else,” he added.
The need for nurses comes in both immediate need and long-term stability, Zewe said. While the 22 new graduates fit that long-term need, he said it will take about four months before they can take on patients alone. That’s where experienced nurses can fill in the gap.
“With that, we’ve made tremendous effort to bring on temporary travel RNs to carry us through that period,” he said. “Right now we have 21 travel RNs to help fill that gap through the summer, and we continue to recruit for more.”
Although the greatest need is with nurses, Zewe said there are also open environmental service and dietary positions. He said they are in good shape with physicians, but will continue to recruit in those areas as well.
Bagazzoli said going into a medical field is a great career option for those who have the “caring gene.” She said Upper Allegheny offers a variety of focuses for nurses who may start in one department but are able to work in a dozen different departments after a few decades.
“It’s a learning experience every day, and the ability to sub-specialize is always there, and you can do that throughout your whole career at an organization,” she added.
Zewe said the hospitals can’t thank the nurses, physicians and all the staff enough for all the effort put in during the pandemic and continue to do so amid the shortages.
“They’re stepping up every single day to protect and care for those in our community,” he added. “We’re heading in the right direction and we’ve had some really nice gains. We’re going to be in an even better position in September when the graduate nurses finish orientation.”