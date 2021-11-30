OLEAN — Rick Moore has resigned as superintendent of the Olean City School District during a special Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Moore, who had been superintendent since 2017, resigned for purposes of retirement effective Tuesday.
“On behalf of the board, district and community, we wish Mr. Moore well,” said Andrew Caya, school board president, in a post on the district website.
Aaron Wolfe, Director of Human Resources, will serve as the district’s interim superintendent.
In recent months, the district has drawn the ire of several outspoken parents and community members over restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic — including requiring everyone to wear masks in school buildings — and the actions of a former district principal.
Moore’s resignation comes three weeks after Joel Whitcher resigned as co-principal of Olean Intermediate Middle School. Whitcher had been placed on leave since late September after a series of videos showing him preaching at his church caused outcries for his resignation. After being placed on leave, other parties called for Whitcher to be reinstated.
While transitioning to new leadership, the district will work with Scott Payne, BOCES Superintendent, to identify an interim superintendent for the district.