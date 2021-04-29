OLEAN — Families appeared pleased to see many students heading back to school for more days as Olean City School District officials plan on a full return in the fall.
More than 100 people attended a question and answer session Wednesday on changes to the district’s reopening plan — most via Zoom, but some in person and others watching on YouTube.
“I think we’re ready to get more kids back,” Superintendent Rick Moore said, as he and other district officials outlined changes taking effect in two weeks.
Under the plan:
• Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will return to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week, learning remotely on Wednesdays.
• Students in sixth and seventh grades — split into “Red” and “Gold” teams — will attend school two days every week and will now attend on Wednesday every other week, trading off the third in-person day between the teams.
• Students in grades eight through 12 will continue operating in the current hybrid model.
• Special education will begin attending school five days a week starting May 12.
“This is a moving target,” Moore said, noting he considers the plan as “a worst case scenario” that will be changed to allow full opening as soon as possible, ending the split weeks and remote learning as permissible. “We will do everything in our power to end that.”
Currently, the district is preparing for a September return of all students to full-week, in-person learning as restrictions and guidelines change.
“I know this has just been unbearable,” Moore said, noting he understands the pain from families, especially those where both parents must work to keep a roof over their heads. But, he noted, Olean has a track record for “grit” and making do. “We are survivors.”
The change to sixth and seventh grades, said Gerald Trietley, principal for the two grades, was put in place on Wednesday after concerns brought up by school board members the night before.
He echoed Moore’s hopes to return to full in-person learning as soon as possible.
“If we have to eat lunch out at the playground, I’ll supervise it myself” in order to make it happen, Trietley added.
Space is a major factor, Moore said, as the district closed three elementary schools in the last 13 years and does not have as much free space in the current buildings as some other local districts.
Transportation is also a concern, Business Administrator Jenny Bilotta said, with students needing to be transported as far away as Belmont and Randolph daily, as well as to Southern Tier Catholic School and other sites.
“Unfortunately, we have 586 kids I’m trying to squeeze on to 11 buses,” Bilotta said, with buses being limited to roughly half capacity due to rules over single children to seats unless they are from the same household.
“We will be making multiple bus loops around the city,” she said, which will have the negative effect of some children having to get on buses between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m., and some students not returning home until 3:45 p.m.
Parent Kyle Leslie applauded the district for its efforts.
“Thank you so much for listening to us,” she said, especially for the overnight push to bring back middle school students. “Even just that one day every other week makes a big difference.”
Another parent lamented that, at the high school level, the difference between some teachers who take a more active approach to the virtual learning days and those who just check in with students has left some students behind, as well as a lack of activities that has harmed the well-being of children who would typically be much more active in sports and extracurricular activities.
Noting a large federal aid package approved in March giving funds to the district, Bilotta said the district is preparing “a very aggressive summer school program” to help those who need it after the school year is done.
Several speakers — including a student — sought more mental health services for the students, ranging from anonymous message lines to video conferencing with district support personnel.
Moore said those are good suggestions and are being worked out.
In addition, he noted returning activities will include an in-person senior prom, the Avenue of Graduates displays along North Union Street on Father’s Day, and an in-person graduation ceremony at Bradner Stadium.
Board member Paul Hessney was “disappointed” in the state not significantly changing recommendations despite increases in adult vaccinations, but said the plan is a solid plan that does much good, especially for younger students.
“We’re faced with a reopening that won’t satisfy everyone,” Hessney said, encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and create herd immunity. “That is the only way we can safely move forward, in my opinion, toward a full reopening in September.
Moore suggested anyone with more questions should reach out to their student’s building administrator, or to email HuskyStrong@oleanschools.org.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)