OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation recently named Monica Emery to the newly-established position of grants and donor services manager.

In this role, Emery will oversee all CRCF grantmaking processes, including the Foundation’s competitive grant application processes and scheduled grants from endowed and non-endowed charitable funds. She will also manage the foundation’s donor stewardship and relation services.

 

