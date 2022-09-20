OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation recently named Monica Emery to the newly-established position of grants and donor services manager.
In this role, Emery will oversee all CRCF grantmaking processes, including the Foundation’s competitive grant application processes and scheduled grants from endowed and non-endowed charitable funds. She will also manage the foundation’s donor stewardship and relation services.
From 1997 to 2021, Emery worked in the St. Bonaventure University admissions department. She began her career at St. Bonaventure as an admissions counselor, moving on to become director of volunteer relations and events.
She will also provide support in planning events such as CRCF’s annual Friends of the Foundation and Scholarship Recipient Luncheon.
“We are thrilled that Monica Emery has joined our growing team here at CRCF,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Monica’s experience in event planning and CRM management will help CRCF provide the best possible experience for donors, grant applicants and grant recipients.
“Our vision as an organization is to be the community’s supportive, responsive and trusted leader in philanthropy,” she said. “Monica will play an important part in continuing the Foundation’s dedication to those principles.”
Most recently she was a phone service representative at the Olean Area Federal Credit Union.
Emery received her bachelor’s in communication arts from Ohio Northern University and her master’s in counselor education from St. Bonaventure University.
She lives in Allegany with her family, including her son and daughter, both of whom are past CRCF scholarship recipients.