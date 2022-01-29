There’s money for Route 219 in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget, but not for the proposed Route 219 expressway through Cattaraugus County.
With the governor proposing a $31 billion, five-year capital transportation plan, plus $18 billion from the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill, some Route 219 backers had hoped this would be the year the expressway project would get the green light.
Alas, that does not appear to be the cases — at least not yet.
Asked whether there was any funding for the Route 219 expressway project, a spokesman from the governor’s press office this week replied: “Gov. Hochul is committed to modernizing the state’s infrastructure. As the New York State Department of Transportation continues to study long term potential upgrades to Route 219, the 2023 Executive Budget does include $12.2 million for pavement renewal and general bridge repairs along Route 219.”
A spokesman for the state Department of Transportation’s District 5 office in Buffalo issued a similar statement.
The 26-mile project from Peters Road in Ashford to Interstate 86 east of Salamanca has been stalled since the Springville bypass opened 12 years ago after construction of the twin Route 219 bridges over Cattaraugus Creek that are dedicated to the late Gerard “Jess” Fitzpatrick, a longtime Route 219 supporter.
Cost estimates have ballooned since the initial proposal in the 1960s. The last estimate of the cost of the project was approaching $1 billion — $521 million for the highway, entrance and exit ramps and $329 million for bridges. Inflation has likely pushed that figure up considerably.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers forced the state DOT to withdraw its application for permits under the Clean Waters Act after additional wetlands areas were found in subsequent studies to update the application.
Funding for a $7 million supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) was included in the 2017-18 state budget. A contract to perform the SEIS, running through Dec. 31, 2021 was approved by DOT. Under the contract, a design was expected to be approved by Sept. 1, 2021. Four options were to be considered including a four-lane expressway, upgrading the road along the existing alignment and doing nothing.
A state Department of Transportation spokesman did not respond to a question about the status of the SEIS.
In addition to completing the SEIS, before the expressway project would get any federal funding, the state would have to have an agreement with the Seneca Nation in order to cross the Allegany Territory near Kill Buck where it would cross the Allegheny River and intersect with Interstate 86.
Prodding the state
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, are asking state officials DOT officials for more information on the status of the SEIS. Without the SEIS, DOT can’t tap any federal funding.
The $18 billion in federal infrastructure funding that is coming to New York “is our next best hope for a Route 219 expressway,” Giglio said Friday. The federal money isn’t just to rehabilitate roads and bridges, but is also intended “to modernize infrastructure and create jobs. Route 219 will; do that.”
Pennsylvania and Maryland have made great strides in building new four-lane sections of Route 219, he added.
“It would be good for Buffalo,” Giglio said. “This can’t go on for another 50 years. At a time when there is a lot of money available, this is one of the most important projects in New York.”
Giglio said no one in the Western New York state legislative delegation appear to be against the Route 219 expressway project. “Everyone seems positive about the idea.”
After years of disappointment, there does not seem to be a lot of lobbying for the project at this time — outside of Giglio and Borrello.
On the other hand, the governor is a Western New York native “who is not unfamiliar with the project,” Giglio said. She’s been on the highway many times over the seven years she served as lieutenant governor, he noted.
Giglio said he’s hopeful some of the federal infrastructure funding coming to the state will go toward the Cattaraugus County expressway. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” he added.
Borrello said, “The real opportunity to complete Route 219 is tapping into the federal money. The SEIS needs to be done first.”
Borrello thinks now is the time for local elected officials, businesses, interested groups and residents to begin talking up the benefits of the expressway. The state has access to an unprecedented amount of money. It is our best chance in 25 years to get it done.”
Borrello agreed with Giglio that having Hochul as governor — with her knowledge of the expressway’s importance to Cattaraugus County and Western New York — is a big plus.
“I hear from people around the district asking about Route 219,” Borrello said. “We need some organized advocacy” with local elected officials and businesses.
SEIS in progress
Richard Zink, executive director of the Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board representing Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties, said Friday the last he’d heard, the SEIS was in progress.
“Nothing will happen until it’s finalized,” he said. “It’s imperative the consultant and DOT finalize the SEIS so we can move toward construction.”
A lot of groups including the Cattaraugus County Route 219, the Cattaraugus County Legislature, state lawmakers like Borrello and Giglio and indicated their support for the Route 219 expressway over the years, Zink said.
The Route 219 committee hasn’t met in five years. The private Continental 1, which advocated for an expressway route from Toronto to Miami — including NY 219 — has been less active lately.
“There’s still a case to be made for it to be built,” Zink said of the Route 219 expressway. “This is one of those really difficult projects. There are a lot of people who have tried to push it over the years.”
Zink added: “Maybe with a new governor from Western New York” the project will finally get some traction. It would be good for the economy — for the transportation industry and logistics and for tourism.
It’s still important, he said, to keep local support for projects in the minds of state and federal officials and “encourage DOT to complete the SEIS to get a better understanding of the options so we can move forward.”