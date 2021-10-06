MJ Painting plans to start Franklin Street brownfield cleanup next month

OLEAN — Mike John Painting Contractor Inc., is about to start one of the biggest brownfield cleanups in the city of Olean to make way for a new paint shop and administrative offices.
Company president Mike John Sr. plans to spend $9.6 million on the brownfield cleanup and construction of a 15,000-square-foot building.
The company, which has its headquarters, warehouse and paint shop at 291 Homer St., received a promise of tax breaks worth about $730,750 over 14 years from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
Under the agreement with the IDA, MJ Painting pledged to retain its 47 employees and create five new employee positions.
The 9.5-acre site is a “gem,” says John, who toured the site with a Times Herald reporter on Tuesday. It’s flat land with great visibility and access to Interstate 86, it has utilities at the street and it will be shovel-ready once the cleanup is completed.
John bought the property from Park Centre Development Inc. about three years ago.
John said the company overseeing the brownfield cleanup, Roux Environmental, has been testing at the site, where part of the former Socony Vacuum Oil Co. had a refinery.
“We are in the final stages of presenting everything to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for final approval,” he said.
The site has extensive petroleum deposits and thousands of feet of buried pipe, John said. The excavation will range in depth from 5 to 28 feet.
John had hoped to begin excavating the site by the end of October, but that may slide until the end of November due to the complexity of the work. Last month, the contractor put in haul roads at the site, preparing for the cleanup.
“The company said they intend to work through the winter, weather permitting,” John explained. “Under a worst-case scenario, they would start by spring.”
John is also looking to help finance the project through brownfield tax credits from New York state. It’s the same type of brownfield cleanup project he did at 291 Homer St. several years ago.
John started his company in his parents’ garage in 1970 with a truck, a sprayer and a ladder.
He said there are no plans to move the rest of the business to the new site.
“Franklin Street is our home base,” he said. “We’re not changing anything. We’re just adding to our assets. We want to expand our footprint and our (number of) employees.”
John added, “We need the laydown room” for pipe waiting to be painted and for the finished product.
MJ Painting has simply outgrown its current paint shop and there’s little room for outside storage. John intends to use about 5 acres of the 9.5-acre site, which extends around a self-storage facility to the railroad.
“We’re going to open it up to future development,” he said. “It’s a great location. I’ve already had a call from a company looking for a site in Olean.”