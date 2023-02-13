Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her fiscal year 2024 executive budget proposal Feb. 1 in the Red Room at the State Capitol.

 Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed plan to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and hit smokers with an additional dollar-per-pack tax is sparking a heated debate over revenue and the black market sales of cigs.

The governor, hoping to drive down tobacco use among younger New Yorkers and lower smoking levels in minority communities, included legislative changes banning flavored cigarettes and increasing taxes on cigarette purchases in her $227 billion budget proposal earlier this month.

