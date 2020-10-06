PENN YAN — With a month to go before the General Election Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano announced Monday her campaign had received nearly $600,000 in contributions in the latest reporting period.
The contributions are for the July 1-Sept. 30 reporting period for Tracy Mitrano for Congress and the Mitrano Victory Fund. The donations are more than double the $266,000 Mitrano’s campaign reported the previous quarter.
Mitrano is running for a second time against Rep. Tom Reed- R-Corning.
The Mitrano campaign has raised more than $1.38 million in this campaign cycle, a 33 percent increase from this time in the 2018 cycle.
“This has allowed our campaign to go up on the airwaves three weeks earlier than in 2018,” Mitrano said. Last month, the Mitrano campaign debuted its first TV spot, “Hard Work.”
Mitrano said, “Our message is gaining traction and it’s clear that people want a change in this district. I’m so thankful to all of our supporters who chipped in what they could. We know that we’ll be outspent by my opponent,” Mitrano said, “but no amount of his corporate money can fix the broken promises Tom Reed has made to voters across this district.”
Mitrano said she has kept her promise not to accept a penny from corporate political action committees, while Reed has accepted more than $1 million from corporate PACs and special interest groups in this election cycle.
Mitrano said internal polling shows President Trump with a 1-point advantage over Biden in the district. Trump easily won the district by 15 points in 2016. Reed topped Mitrano by 8% in 2018.