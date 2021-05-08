A bill calling for minimum staffing at nursing homes passed by New York state lawmakers is awaiting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s signature.
The governor has not indicated whether he will sign the bill, which was opposed by nursing home operators across the state.
Minimum staffing requirements in the bill include one nurse for every five acute care patients. Also, staff would be able to spend a certain amount of time with residents:
• Nurse’s aide, 2.8 hours.
• Licensed practical nurse, 1.3 hours
• Registered nurse, .75 hours.
Support for minimum or safe staffing requirements increased among state legislators when data showed two-thirds of the COVID-19 deaths in state nursing homes were those in facilities with the lowest or next to lowest staff ratings.
Cattaraugus County Nursing Home Director Kelly Reed said county officials haven’t taken a position on the minimum staffing bill.
The current issue at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers in Olean and Machias, according to Reed, is not being able to fill available positions.
“We are doing everything we can to take the best care of residents as we possibly can,” she said.
The county, which is in the same situation as other health care providers in the area, cannot find people to fill job openings. In the past two months, county lawmakers have authorized the nursing homes to use recruiters to fill the job openings — at a much higher cost.
“COVID-19 is a big part of it,” Reed said. “The nursing home staff has a tremendous responsibility.”
A lag in state certification adds to the difficulty in filling jobs. The added unemployment bonus may be partly to blame for people’s reluctance to take these jobs.
Reed didn’t think the minimum staffing requirements would impact the county nursing homes very much since the county is close to those staffing levels now. It’s a matter of being able to hire qualified staff.
“It’s not going to help us” with other health care providers scrambling to meet the new requirements if the governor signs the bill, Reed added.
At Eden Heights in Olean, administrator Heather Moran said the bill, if signed into law, would not affect the assisted living facility. Still, it is more difficult to fill some jobs because of COVID-19 and more generous unemployment.
She said as a former nursing home employee, she wasn’t sure how different levels of care would be addressed by minimum staffing requirements imposed across the state.
“I’m not sure the minimum staffing will work,” Moran said. “It needs to take different levels of care into consideration.”
At the county nursing homes in Olean and Machias, Reed said families are once again permitted to visit relatives. “It’s going very well,” she said. “We’ve had to halt the visits occasionally when we get a positive COVID-19 test.
For much of the past year, families have been forced to visit with family members at nursing homes through windows and talking on cell phones.
Reed said in cases where everyone is vaccinated, families can meet face-to-face with loved ones. If everyone is not vaccinated the visits are more restrictive.
“It’s great for the residents and it’s great for the families,” Reed said. The state’s regulations governing nursing home visits were designed to save lives by keeping the coronavirus out of nursing homes.
Reed said only about 35%-40% of nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. The entire staff at both nursing homes are tested regularly.
“It’s disappointing it’s not higher,” Reed said of the staff vaccination rate. “We will continue to educate the staff on the benefits.”
She cited personal beliefs and misinformation for the low rate among some health care workers.