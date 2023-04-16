ALBANY (TNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid were shielded from losing access to their health coverage.
That benefit ran out on April 1, when the state resumed annual Medicaid eligibility checks — a practice paused for the last three years — requiring more than 9 million residents to recertify that they meet the income requirements for state-subsidized health plans.
State health officials say they are working closely with social service providers and insurance companies to educate the public on the requirements for Medicaid, Child Health Plus, the state's Essential Plan and help them transition to alternative coverage if needed.
"The end of the public health emergency does not mean a downshift in public health," state Medicaid Director Amir Bassiri said in a statement. "It is our top priority to reinstate eligibility reviews in a way that retains coverage for as many enrollees as possible and limits coverage gaps, particularly for vulnerable populations dependent on services."
Despite these efforts, more than a million New Yorkers could potentially be booted from public insurance plans, according to estimates from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. While the majority of New Yorkers will likely be assigned to other plans, the organization projects that the state's uninsured numbers could rise 20 percent.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), enacted by Congress in early 2020, required state Medicaid programs to keep people enrolled throughout the pandemic in exchange for increased federal funding.
The federal policy drove Medicaid enrollment levels to historic highs. In New York, nearly 50 percent of residents are now enrolled in Medicaid plans and the state's health-related spending has skyrocketed, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
In December, Congress decoupled the automatic renewal policy from the public health emergency, requiring states to restart eligibility renewals this spring.
Implementing the so-called "unwinding" of Medicaid over the next 14 months will be a significant undertaking for the DOH and insurance providers contracted with the state to provide Medicaid, which have seen their own memberships climb in the last three years.
Fidelis Care, one of the largest providers of Medicaid in the state, acquired 500,000 of its Medicaid subscribers during the pandemic, about a third of the plan's statewide membership, according to Fidelis Care VP of Enrollment Megan Woodward.
"We are anticipating a fair bit of movement," Woodward said. "People's lives have changed a lot in the last couple of years. Their income has changed and that means their eligibility for different offerings along the continuum will also likely have changed."
Fidelis has been focusing its outreach on individuals whose primary language is not English and those with complex medical conditions.
CDPHP, which currently provides Medicaid coverage to 120,000 Capital Region residents, gained 30,000 of its Medicaid enrollees during the pandemic.
"We are working hard to ensure those members maintain coverage, partnering with the state Department of Health, to proactively reach out to those individuals who need to recertify through letters, emails, social media, community engagement efforts, and more," CDPHP spokeswoman Ali Skinner said in an email.
During the pandemic, the automatic Medicaid re-enrollment policy created a hassle for some people seeking to end their Medicaid coverage. Terry Jones, of New Lebanon, said she spent a good part of last year trying to transition off Medicaid, which doesn't cover her medications and isn't accepted by her doctors.
Jones, who drives a truck cross country three weeks out of the month, selected a $700-per-month Blue Cross Blue Shield silver plan on the NY State of Health website. Much to her frustration, Jones was repeatedly reverted back to Medicaid.
"I'm an older woman," she said. "I need to worry about driving this 80,000 pound killing machine out here... you know if someone hits me, and I get hurt, I don't have no insurance to cover it."
On April 1, she said her Blue Cross Blue Shield plan finally went into effect.
According to the DOH, renewal notices will be sent on a rolling basis, with deadlines based on the enrollee's enrollment end dates, ranging from June 30, 2023, through May 31, 2024.
The state has taken steps to protect some Medicaid enrollees from losing coverage, such as by using federal income data to automatically renew coverage for individuals over the age of 65 and those with disabilities.
The state has also increased Medicaid income eligibility levels for children, the elderly and those with disabilities.
New York's Essential Plan for low-income individuals will be available for those who no longer qualify for Medicaid and enhanced federal tax credits will make coverage more affordable for individuals transitioning to commercial plans available through the state's health insurance exchange.
The national public health emergency officially ends on May 11. At that time, other pandemic-era edicts affecting health insurance companies will lapse, including one that requires insurance providers to cover COVID-19 tests.
