Milliman Fund supports CT simulator purchase at Milliman Radiation Center

OLEAN — For many, a cancer diagnosis is not only the beginning of a long, difficult treatment plan, but also the beginning of a long travel schedule to seek that treatment.
The purchase of a new Computed Tomography (CT) Simulator at the Mildred Milliman Radiation Medicine Center, supported by a grant from the Mildred Milliman Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, is playing a role in changing that for many in the Cattaraugus County region.
The CT simulator allows radiation therapists and doctors to determine the exact location, size and shape of a tumor, allowing radiation treatment to meet the upmost standard of care.
At a total cost of $518,000, the $195,985 grant from the Milliman Fund played an integral role in enabling Olean General Hospital to purchase the CT simulator.
The simulator allows radiation therapists to more quickly acquire images in higher resolution than prior equipment said Dr. Gregory Hare, the center and the region’s only full-time radiation oncologist.
The scanner allows therapists more space to maneuver and position patients, Hare added, so that treatment can be better planned. The scanner, which allows for 4D imaging so that the movement of a tumor can be identified, is “instrumental in good radiation therapy,” Hare said.
For patients like Joe Stallone of Wellsville, the CT simulator has made a world of difference, both in the quality of treatment he received and the convenience of a 45-minute drive to Olean instead of a nearly two-hour trip to Roswell Park Comprehensive Center in Buffalo. Olean General Hospital is also a premier affiliate of Roswell Park, which allows for seamless communication between the two centers.
Stallone began his treatment at Milliman Radiation Center in February, undergoing radiation treatment aided by the CT Simulator. Today, Stallone is one check-up appointment away from hopefully entering remission.
The difference in travel time allowed Stallone to continue working all throughout his treatment.
The convenience, plus the quality of care and the quality of people handling his care made Stallone a grateful man.
“I rave about these about this place,” said Stallone. “The professionalism and integrity [of the staff], I can’t say anything more about these guys. These guys have become my family.”
According to radiation therapist Christopher Koteras, the CT Simulator has had a big impact for patients like Stallone.
“We can do so many more things with treatment now [with the simulator] to minimize the dose of radiation to healthy tissue,” he said. “The simulator allows us to treat perfectly to the millimeter.”
“We are seeing so many better outcomes for our patients,” he added. “It is exciting to be a part of because you know how much you are helping the patients.”
The scanner at the radiation center bearing her name is just one more example of the impact that Mildred Milliman has had for Olean General Hospital, both during her life and since her passing, through the work of the Mildred Milliman Fund at CRCF.
Since the fund was established in 2001 after her passing, the Milliman Fund has made possible over $3.75 million in grants to provide support to the Olean General Hospital through the hospital’s foundation.
“It is fitting that this year’s grant from the Milliman Fund serves such an important purpose for area patients,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Millie was so ready to step up and help people wherever it was needed. To be able to offer this level of treatment here in Olean is a huge thing for our region.”