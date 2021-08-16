OLEAN — Olean Public Library will conclude its summer reading program Thursday with an honor book party and puppet show with ventriloquist Mike Randall and Friends.
Randall is the senior meteorologist at WKBW-TV in Buffalo and performs magic and ventriloquism for audiences across Western New York.
The event is set for 2 p.m. and is open to families with children of all ages. For more information about children's programs, call the children's department at the library at 372-0200 ext. 2023 or email komalley@oleanlibrary.org.