ST. BONAVENTURE — Merz Trio, winner of multiple music awards, including the 2019 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
This is the fourth concert of the 2021-22 Friends of Good Music performance season.
Merz Trio is composed of violinist Brigid Coleridge, cellist Julia Yang, and pianist Lee Dionne, musicians described as being passionately committed to reshaping the narrative of classical music through vibrantly dynamic programming and wide-ranging interdisciplinary collaboration.
Their narrative programming style juxtaposes classical standards, new music, and their own arrangements of familiar and forgotten works, fluidly interwoven and guided with speaking from the trio’s members.
Given the fluid nature of COVID-19 protocols, check SBU’s COVID-19 website for the university’s latest policy for campus visitors, including ticketholders for Quick Center performances, or call the Quick Center at (716) 375-2494.
Single ticket prices for this concert are $20 at full price, $16 for senior citizens and St. Bonaventure employees, and $5 for students. For tickets and information, call the Quick Center at (716) 375-2494.