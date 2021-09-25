OLEAN — Mercy Flight is celebrating 40 years of providing emergency medical air and land transport to the Western New York community today with a bash at RiverWorks.
Forty years ago, the founders of Mercy Flight had a simple vision,” said Daniel P. Mecca, president of Mercy Flight. “(We) provide emergency medical air transport to the people in Western New York. Today, that vision has become one of the largest non-profit providers of emergency medical transportation in the nation.”
Now there is a a fleet of 4 state of the art Bell 429 helicopters, 20 ground ambulances, four paramedic fly cars and over 200 employees.
“Out of helicopter bases in Batavia, Buffalo, Olean and Springville, Mercy Flight provides primary air ambulance services to eight Western New York counties, including Genesee, Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaragus, Orleans, Allegany and Wyoming,” said Keri Simon, outreach coordinator for Mercy Flight in Olean. “We also respond with some regularity out of our Olean base to parts of northwestern Pennsylvania.”
Earlier this month, the Olean site marked its 20th year with an open house to show off not only its equipment, but area fire department trucks, ambulances, equipment and the men and women who serve the community as first responders.
“The open house/20th on Sept. 12 at the Olean base was a success — yes, even with the (Buffalo) Bills playing,” Simon added. “We are extremely grateful for the continuous community support.”