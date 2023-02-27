ENTER-DILBERT-LEE-ENTERPRISES-CC

Scott Adams promotes his book “Dilbert and the Way Of the Weasel” in San Francisco, California on Oct. 22, 2002.

 Dan Rosenstrauch/TNS

The creator of the Dilbert comic strip faced a backlash of cancellations over the weekend while defending remarks describing people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.”

Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott Adams as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

