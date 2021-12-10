Why was the Pennsylvania Wilds selected for the Maryland Air National Guard’s low-fly training zone? The short answer is, it fits the parameters.
The longer answer, according to Jamie A. Flanders, airspace manager for the Guard, is this: “The 175th Wing (Maryland Air National Guard) looked at all military airspace within a 200 mile radius of their base, Martin State Airport,” he said in an email. “From there we worked with the FAA, in this case Cleveland Air Traffic Control Center, to review all potential alternatives to determine viability.
“There is no other military airspace within acceptable range that can be modified to meet the low flying airspace requirements,” he continued. “In addition, we looked at other available open spaces to create a new military operations area. However, any other space would create an unacceptable impact to the national airspace system. In fact, any closer would affect operations in the Washington and Baltimore area major airports.”
The area is already in use for higher flights, and is called the Duke Military Operations Area. The proposal would be a modification rather than creating a new area.
Choosing this area had nothing to do with the low population or low income of the residents, Flanders said.
“The Duke MOA was chosen based on distance from the airport and the ability to integrate the modification into the national airspace system,” he explained. “From there, we began the environmental assessment to properly analyze any potential effects on the human and natural environment.”
He reiterated that answers about potential noise impacts could be found in the Draft Environmental Assessment that is available on the website https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/
“That document does a much better job than I could to explain why the creation of this military airspace will have no significant impact on the human and natural environments.”
Flanders said studies have been done regarding the potential impact low-flying aircraft could have on animals.
“The Draft Environmental Assessment quotes and provides reference to a few of these studies. In addition, I would point the reader to visit dodnoise.org. This website posts multiple studies on the interaction of low-flying aircraft and both wildlife and domestic animals,” he said.
The draft assessment concluded there was no significant impact to the area, in part because the flights themselves would be passing by in seconds, totaling minutes per year.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than 6 total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet. The flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
Local groups have called for the Guard to hold public meetings to better inform residents about what to expect. That is not something that is a normal part of the environmental assessment process, Flanders said.
“However, we are aware of the public comments asking for a town hall type public meeting in each of the affected counties,” he said. “Therefore, once the public comment period closes out, we will review all comments and give consideration to this request.”
After reviewing public comments, the next step in the process is reviewing and making necessary changes to the environmental analysis. “From there the National Guard Bureau will either sign a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and publish the Final Environmental Assessment, or NGB will move forward with an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).”
A full environmental impact statement has been requested by groups such as the PA Wilds, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau and by Congressman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa.
“We would make that determination if there is a significant impact that we cannot mitigate to insignificance,” Flanders explained.
After the findings and publishing of the final assessment, the Guard will “submit the package to the FAA, and they will complete their own process. The FAA is the final decision authority for all aspects of the national airspace system to include military-assigned airspace,” he said.
“We expect to see this airspace charted by late 2022 or early 2023,” Flanders explained. “This will be a permanent charting. However, the FAA requires that if there is military airspace that we no longer have a requirement for, we must return it to the national airspace system.”