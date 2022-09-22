After a little more than a year of incarceration, U.S. Capitol riot defendant Pauline Bauer of Kane, Pa. has been released to home detention.
In a conference held Tuesday afternoon before Judge Trevor McFadden, Bauer’s latest petition for release was granted, with conditions.
Bauer, 54, owner of Bob’s Trading Post and Graybill Marina, had been incarcerated since Sept. 17, 2021, for alleged violations of the conditions of her pretrial release. She had filed several times for release, to no avail. Now, with Pittsburgh attorney Komron Maknoon representing her, the motion was granted.
The conditions include the following: Home detention with the exception of employment, medical or religious services or visits to her father if approved by her supervising officer; location monitoring technology; surrender her passport; travel restricted to the western district of Pennsylvania unless for meetings with her attorney or for court; and she cannot possess a firearm.
Her next court appearance is Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. in Washington, D.C.
There are several outstanding motions in her case that have yet to be heard, including to dismiss the count of her indictment that deals with obstructing an official proceeding and to hold an evidentiary hearing in support of Bauer’s claim of selective prosecution.
Prosecutors have said video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of of the Capitol shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.