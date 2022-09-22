Bauer released

Pauline Bauer of Kane, who has been incarcerated for just over a year for her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has been released with conditions and is on home detention.

In a conference held Tuesday afternoon before Judge Trevor McFadden, Bauer’s latest petition for release was granted, with conditions.

