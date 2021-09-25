Pauline Bauer of Kane, Pa., remains incarcerated following a Friday bail hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., in which she reportedly argued again with a federal judge that she isn’t a person and he has no jurisdiction over her.
After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Bauer was charged with entering a restricted building, engaging in disorderly conduct inside a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Bauer, who is representing herself, was committed to jail last week by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden after she refused to comply with the conditions of her release.
For the detention hearing Friday, Bauer’s standby counsel, Carmen Hernandez, had filed a motion asking for her release. Hernandez said review of discovery in the case isn’t practicable while Bauer is incarcerated, Bauer isn’t a flight risk, she’s under a lot of stress and is receiving hate mail.
However, according to reports, Bauer didn’t bring up any of those arguments in court. Scott MacFarlane of NBC affiliate WRC-TV said instead she began referencing the Bible while talking about sovereign citizenship.
The judge responded with a Bible verse, “Romans 13 — Let every person be subject to the governing authorities,” according to the website Law & Crime.
Bauer responded that she isn’t a person, and that she has diplomatic immunity as a “friend of the court,” the website noted.
The judge asked if Bauer would comply with his orders, but she replied, “Judgment day is going to come for all of you who are making money off mankind.”
McFadden ordered her returned to jail.
Earlier this month, she had filed a 144-page motion to dismiss her case. McFadden denied it Sept. 17.
Concerns addressed at the Sept. 17 hearing included the fact Bauer had not been in contact with pretrial services as required and that she had not permitted an inspection of her home, claiming she was at her business when officials attempted to conduct an inspection during an unannounced visit.
Bauer was one of the people who allegedly forcibly entered the East Rotunda door of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting certification of the 2020 presidential election, won by Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors allege video footage from the riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
In prior motions, Bauer has stated that she harmed no one and caused no physical damage during the incident at the Capitol. She claimed the capitol police invited the crowd in, entrapping them into committing a crime.
She claimed she is not a person or a U.S. citizen and is not subject to the law. At one point, she demanded compensation at a rate of $1 a minute for being subjected to false charges and arrest against her soul.
“You have ordered off my freedom menu. There is a cost,” the filing read.
As of late Friday, no further proceedings in her case had been scheduled.