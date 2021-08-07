SMETHPORT, Pa. — Those who live in the northeast quarter of McKean County have likely noted there are more Amish families as evidenced by horse-drawn buggies on roads and Amish workmen repairing roofs and constructing buildings.
There has been a strong Amish presence for many years in neighboring New York state, but McKean County Commissioner Cliff Lane, who lives in Annin Township, said he and his family have seen an influx of Amish families in the the Port Allegany, Turtlepoint, Eldred and Smethport areas over the past couple of years.
“When we go by them in our vehicles they always wave and when they are out on the road, they try to stay to the right as much as possible so people can easily pass,” Lane said. “But they do realize they have a right to be on the road.”
Lane said he began noticing Amish families in 2019 and had learned that many of them had moved from the Smicksburg community in Indiana County, east of Pittsburgh. A number of the families now live on farms that had been sold by the local owners, Lane said.
While he wasn’t sure how many families have moved to the area, Lane has seen gatherings of that population at homesteads and knows of Amish schools in the communities.
“I know there are at least three schools that are active,” he said.
While passing a home hosting a Sunday meeting last year, Lane also had seen as many as 50 buggies parked on the property.
In addition to being good neighbors and farmers, Lane said the Amish maintain and pay taxes on the homesteads. A number of them also sell their produce and baked goods from their properties or at farm stands in the area. Many of the men also work in construction, repairing roofs or building structures.
State Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, said his community has noticed the largest influx of Amish.
“I think it’s a great thing, I actually met with them and welcomed them to the area … in December or January,” Causer recalled. “I met with them to talk about some school transportation issues.”
He noted Amish children are transported by the school districts to their smaller schools, either in separate buses or with other children from their district.
That aside, Causer said he believes it’s good that the Amish are moving into the area and buying old homesteads that might otherwise sit empty, unfarmed and off the tax rolls.
“They’re building houses and adding additions onto existing houses,” he continued. “So I think it’s a great thing.”
Causer said the Amish “represent a pretty good size population … I’m actually waiting for the Census to come out because I would like to see what those numbers are … and there are some big families.”
He also believes there are more Amish families that plan to move to the area.
At Carlson’s Store in Turtlepoint, longtime employee Barb Wright said she, too, had noticed her new Amish neighbors in the area a couple of years ago. Many are regular shoppers.
Wright admitted that she was surprised the first time a horse and buggy pulled up to the store, with the shoppers mentioning they were originally from Smicksburg.
At Worth W. Smith Hardware on Main Street in Eldred, Cindy Smith said the business has hosted an Amish stand in front of the store the past couple of years.
“I have a mother and daughter (from Turtlepoint) who come in every Saturday morning,” Smith said. “They sell produce, baked goods and flowers. People look forward to them being there because they’re very constant.”
Smith said the farm she grew up on along the West Eldred Road was recently sold to an Amish family as well.
“This is a beautiful, beautiful piece of property, and now it’s going to be Amish,” Smith said, adding she is sure it will be well-operated.