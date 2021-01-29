RIXFORD, Pa. — A McKean County family lost their home in an electrical fire Wednesday afternoon.
The Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire at 1350 Looker Mountain Trail, Lot 1, around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Otto-Eldred Regional Police and the chief of Eldred Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported flames were showing from under the home.
All the occupants of the home had made it safely from the home and were not injured.
A second alarm was called for additional personnel. The fire went up through the floor of the residence on the east side of the home, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the east side. However, there was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the residence.
Otto Township was assisted by fire departments from Eldred Borough, Rew, Derrick City, Eldred Township, and Knapp Creek (N.Y.), as well as the regional police and the state police fire marshal.
After an investigation, it was determined the blaze was electrical in nature.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.