BRADFORD, Pa. — A local man who is a registered sexual offender faces charges of rape and corruption of minors after two juvenile girls — one of them reportedly a runaway from Buffalo, N.Y. — were allegedly found in his Foster Township home.
James Foster Wilcox II, 34, of 32 Scott Field Road, was charged after Foster Township Police Officer Eric Neiswonger received a report on Tuesday from the McKean County 911 Center that two juvenile girls were at the residence with Wilcox and were unable to leave. The reporting party was an individual who said her daughter was in contact with one of the girls at the residence via text and that one of the girls was a runaway from Buffalo, according to a police affidavit.
Police responded to the home and talked to Wilcox, who confirmed there were juvenile girls at the residence, but he said they were allowed to leave. Police said when they spoke with the girls, one said she did not want to leave and the other said she did want to leave but that Wilcox was not stopping her from doing so.
The girls were taken to the Foster Township police station and McKean County Children & Youth Services was contacted. According to the police affidavit, the on-call CYS worker arrived and contacted NY Childline and Erie County (N.Y.) Child Protective Services. The CYS worker also spoke with both girls.
During an interview, one reported that Wilcox raped her five times and threatened her life if she told anyone, according to the police affidavit. Police also stated that the second girl reported that Wilcox attempted to rape her but she was able to get away from him.
Police said one of the girl’s father was contacted, and the father stated he had not known where his daughter was since Dec. 25, 2020.
Police did not indicate how the two girls allegedly came to be at Wilcox’s home or how long they were there.
The police affidavit stated that Wilcox was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit because he had failed to verify his information between Oct. 22 and 31. Previously, Wilcox had last updated his information on Aug. 6, 2020, the affidavit stated.
Wilcox is listed as a Tier III sexual offender — a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly had three separate Facebook accounts, which were not registered with the PSP Megan’s Law Unit.
Wilcox was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther on two counts of forcible compulsion, first-degree felonies; three counts of criminal attempted rape of a child, first-degree felonies; five counts of statutory sexual assault, first-degree felonies; five counts of rape forcible compulsion, first-degree felonies; and three counts of failure to provide accurate registration information, first-degree felonies.
Wilcox also faces one count of endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony; five counts of aggravated indecent assault of an individual less than 16, second-degree felonies; two counts of corruption of minors, first-degree misdemeanors; and one count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He was remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 12.