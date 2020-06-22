SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Smethport-area man died in an early morning house fire early Monday at 1276 Bordell Road in Keating Township.
According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Kenneth McCrobie, 59, along with four dogs, died in the blaze. Another resident, identified as Cynthia McCrobie, 61, did not suffer any injuries.
The Rew Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at around 12:21 a.m., the release said. Shortly thereafter, fire personnel from Smethport, Otto Township and Port Allegany were dispatched to the scene as well, while Norwich Township was placed on standby, according to the Smethport Fire Department.
Later in the morning, multiple departments were brought in to assist with water supply, as crews remained on scene to fight the blaze for approximately four hours, according to a Facebook post by Star Hose Co. No. 1, Port Allegany’s fire department.
Port Allegany’s squad worked to contain the fire to the house and prevent it from spreading to a detached garage and apartment near the house, according to the department’s post.
An investigation into the fire by State Police Trooper Russell Stewart, who also serves as the deputy fire marshal, revealed that the fire originated inside the interior of the structure. However, the cause of the blaze had not been determined, and the fire remained under investigation.
On Monday afternoon, crews from Rew, Smethport and Otto Township were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of a rekindle of the fire at the scene.