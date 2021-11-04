BRADFORD, Pa. — Local attorney Stacy Wallace made history on Election Day.
The Bradford resident is the first person from McKean County to be elected to serve on a higher court. While four McKean County judges have served on higher courts, all were appointed to do so.
Wallace was the top vote-getter Tuesday in Pennsylvania for a judgeship on the Commonwealth Court, receiving 27.33% of the vote, or 1,319,452 tallies.
In second was her “slate mate” Drew Crompton, an appointee to the Commonwealth Court who was seeking an elected term. He received 25.71% of the vote, or 1,241,578 tallies. Crompton has a bit of a local connection as well, as he served as chief of staff for former state Sen. Joe Scarnati.
Wallace was happily surprised at the victory.
“Being from a rural county in northwestern Pennsylvania, I knew I was going to have to work harder than my opponents,” she said. “I visited all 67 counties — several multiple times.”
She added that she doesn’t see this as her victory, but, “This is ‘our’ victory.”
“God placed countless right people in my life all throughout the Commonwealth. People throughout the state have been thanking God daily for His continued favor in my campaign and thanking Him that no weapon formed against me would prosper,” Wallace said.
“I decided several months ago to only speak of victory and not to focus on or speak ill about my opponents,” she continued. “My steadfast thought was that I had to know I did everything I possibly could — after all this is to serve others. And that I would rather have the pain of exhaustion than the pain of regret.
“Yet until today, I never truly felt exhausted,” Wallace said. “My family, slate mates (Kevin Brobson, Megan Sullivan and Crompton), and grassroots workers provided me with a solid foundation to facilitate my ability to succeed.”
The Commonwealth Court is primarily responsible for matters involving state and local governments and regulatory agencies. It also acts as a trial court when lawsuits are filed by or against the state. The court is made up of nine judges and terms are 10 years. The court generally decides cases in three-judge panels and sits in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.
Wallace explained she will have office space in the judicial center at Harrisburg and have a chamber in McKean County, likely in Bradford.
“I anticipate that I will have clerks at both offices, likely two here and two in Harrisburg," she said.
In McKean County history, judges Thomas Morrison, Joseph Willson, Glenn Mencer and John Cleland have served on higher courts.
According to information from the McKean County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Thomas Morrison took office in McKean County in 1877, and was later appointed to fill a vacancy on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. He retired in 1911.
Judge Joseph Willson was nominated by President Dwight Eisenhower on June 8, 1953, to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, assuming senior judge status on Oct. 18, 1968, which he held until his death on Aug. 3, 1998.
Judge Glenn Mencer was one of the original judges appointed to the Commonwealth Court, an appointment made by then-Gov. Raymond Shafer. He served from 1970 to 1982.
Judge John Cleland was appointed to the Superior Court by Gov. Ed Rendell in July 2008, and served as an interim judge through 2009.
Wallace clerked for Cleland when he served on the Superior Court.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Wallace graduated from Duquesne University Law School in 2004. She is the president of the McKean County Bar Association and a small business owner as well.