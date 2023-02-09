BRADFORD, Pa. — A judge’s ruling has declared Pennsylvania’s system of funding schools unconstitutional, which is a welcome decision for small districts across the region.
The lawsuit was launched in 2014 by the Public Interest Law Center on behalf of six school districts, seven parents, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools and the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference.
In simple terms, The Public Interest Law Center defined the case: “We are asking for a court order that will force the legislature to comply with the state constitution and ensure all students receive access to a high-quality public education.”
On Tuesday, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer found that the state hasn’t fulfilled its constitutional obligations to students in the poorest school districts, writing in a nearly 800-page ruling that the state is violating those students’ rights to what should be a “comprehensive, effective, and contemporary” education.
Matthew Splain, superintendent of Otto-Eldred School District and board president of the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, testified during the course of the lengthy trial. The Law Center defined his testimony as follows: “He testified about challenges underfunded, low-wealth rural districts face: a limited tax base, high levels of poverty, increased costs for transportation, and difficulty attracting staff.”
On Wednesday, Splain said the decision was a great first step.
“Yesterday’s decision declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional is a historic victory for the children of our district, and for Pennsylvania,” Splain said. ”Recognition that our students have a constitutional right to an education is a monumental decision.
“We know this is the first step in providing all students, regardless of zip code, appropriate resources and opportunities so that a comprehensive, effective and contemporary public education is attainable,” he continued.
“For far too long, schools like Otto-Eldred have operated with ‘less.’ Adequate funding for schools has been a need in Pennsylvania for decades,” Splain said.
“Organizations like PARSS have represented the interests of all small and rural schools for many years. The success in this case has been a sustained effort, with many dedicated participants along the way.”
All the school districts in McKean County are members of PARSS.
Gary Buchsen, superintendent of Port Allegany Area School District, was pleased with the result as well.
“(The) decision declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional is a historic victory for the children in Port Allegany, our rural region, and throughout the state,” he said. “The court recognized that schools require additional state funding to meet the constitutional mandate for a comprehensive and effective public education.”
It’s still very early on pending possible appeals, and there were no immediate changes recommended by Jubelirer in the decision, which means there’s no timeline as to when funding relief might be seen.
Katharine Pude, superintendent of Bradford Area School District, said it’s too soon to know what the impact will mean, and any results might be years down the road.
“I don’t think Pennsylvania has been fairly funding our public schools,” she said. “We have (in the state) some kids in wealthy districts who have everything at their disposal.”
That’s not the case in Bradford, where the district is at a 67% poverty level, Pude explained. “We’re not a wealthy school district.”
In Jubelier’s decision, she noted, “All witnesses agree that every child can learn. It is now the obligation of the Legislature, Executive Branch, and educators, to make the constitutional promise a reality in this Commonwealth.”
The Education Law Center and Public Interest Law Center issued the following joint statement regarding the decision:
“It will change the future for millions of families, so that children are no longer denied the education they deserve. The court recognized that our schools require adequate funding to meet our constitution’s mandate.
“It’s time for our state legislature to fund public schools in every corner of Pennsylvania so all students, whether or not they live in a wealthy community, can receive the quality public education guaranteed in our state constitution.”
Superintendents in Kane and Smethport did not immediately return messages seeking comment.