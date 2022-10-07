New York City Mayor Eric Adams

New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."

“A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands," Mayor Eric Adams said. “We are at the edge of the precipice. ... We need help. And we need it now."

