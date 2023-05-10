OLEAN — The city of Olean’s acting fire chief took a major step toward filling the position permanently on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Eric Maurouard, a 13-year veteran of the city’s department, was unanimously confirmed by the Olean Common Council just over a week after he took charge of the department.
After his confirmation, Mayor Bill Aiello allowed Maurouard’s father, Tim, to pin the chief’s badge on his son. According to the city fire department’s official roster, Maurouard is the 22nd city fire chief since 1878.
“Eric’s going to make a fine chief,” Aiello told the council before the vote. “He’s going to continue the fine work of Chief (Tim) Richardson in the department.”
Maurouard is still not technically permanently filling the post, but he has it on a provisional basis. There is no active Civil Service list for the department’s top job, and Maurouard must pass the exam before his position becomes permanent, Aiello said. Under state law, the exam is required of any paid fire chief, and officials expect an exam to be held in the winter or spring.
Maurouard has met all other criteria for the post, Aiello said, with the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control reporting the new chief has met education and training requirements.
In his new role, Maurouard oversees the Department of Fire, Building and Emergency Services — managing not only the 30 firefighters in the city’s two fire stations, but also the code enforcement office. The department’s operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is over $3.2 million, and the department responded to more than 4,000 calls in 2022.
Maurouard replaces Richardson, a 21-year veteran who left at the end of April. Richardson served as chief for three years, having started in January 2020 immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic. Richardson took a position with Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES as a senior safety technician earlier this month.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved moving the city into a self-insurance fund for workers compensation and out of the state-operated system.
The city joined the New York State Municipal Workers Compensation Alliance with the resolutions, a move that Aiello indicated will save the city tens of thousands of dollars a year.
“During the budget process we were looking at ways to basically save costs,” Aiello said, and after getting a quote from the program, “By going with them, we’re saving $26,000 a year.”
These savings are already included in the 2023-24 city budget, the mayor added, and the city will move to the program on June 1 — the opening date of the fiscal year.
According to the nonprofit’s website, more than 325 municipalities participate in the program statewide. The group was established in 1994.