(Editor’s Note: To celebrate 100 Years of Caring, Jones Memorial Hospital is highlighting a department that has been part of the hospital since the beginning: Maternity Services.)
WELLSVILLE — More than 30,000 babies have been born at Jones Memorial in the 100 years since the hospital opened, starting with Eileen Marie Murphy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Murphy.
Eileen was delivered by Dr. F. McCarty on July 1, 1921, just three days after the new hospital opened.
Six years later, local philanthropist Angie Cobb Tullar visited the hospital to see her brand-new grandson. A lifelong friend of hospital founder Gertrude Jones, Tullar recognized the need for mothers and newborns to be cared for in a space separated from the general patient population.
She donated the entire cost — $25,000 — to build a new maternity annex. Completed in 1928 and connected to the hospital on the Pearl Street side, the Tullar Maternity Annex was furnished by George and Laura Rosa, who gave $10,000 to purchase furniture, equipment and supplies.
As the community grew, babies continued to arrive in ever-increasing numbers and the need for a larger facility became obvious. The original hospital was replaced in 1952 by a brand new, state-of-the-art building. The new maternity unit was named the Tullar-Rosa Maternity Pavilion and included a total of 20 beds, two labor rooms, a delivery room and a nursery with space for 24 newborns.
This maternity unit remained virtually unchanged until 2002, when a $1.2 million renovation program transformed the unit from the traditional labor rooms with separate postpartum rooms, to LDRP suites where expecting mothers are in the same room throughout labor, deliver, recovery and postpartum.
Each of the new suites has a private bathroom and some have whirlpool or bubble tubs, which have been shown to ease labor pains. Since 2019 — with a brief interruption caused by COVID-19 — laboring mothers have been offered nitrous oxide (laughing gas) as a pain-relief option.
The next big step in the history of maternity services at Jones came in 2017, when the unit was renamed the Dr. F. Clifton Miller Birthing Center.
A pillar of the medical staff and a busy obstetrician, Miller delivered 8,400 babies and was on the medical staff at Jones for his entire 44-year career. Shortly after he died unexpectedly in 2015, a campaign to dedicate the birthing center to his memory was started.
At the same time, a trust fund was established in Miller’s memory dedicated to projects and equipment for the care of women and children. For more information about how to support this effort, contact foundation coordinator Jodi Pearson at (585) 596-2053 or email Jodi_Pearson@URMC.Rochester.edu.