The Master Gardener Program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County will host a Sip & Paint Fundraiser Aug. 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Nannen Arboretum at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville.
“Join us for a fun night with your friends painting pollinators and learn about their importance and how to create an inviting garden for them,” said Shannon Rinow, Master Gardener Program coordinator.
Tickets are $25 each, which includes all painting supplies and one drink. Wine is provided by Winery of Ellicottville. Additional beverages are available.
Preregistration is required by calling (716) 699-2377 or emailing cattaraugusmg@cornell.edu or stop by the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville.
https://cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu/