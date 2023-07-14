SALAMANCA — When the gates of Veterans Memorial Park open for the annual Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow this weekend, thousands of visitors will experience two days of colorful dance competitions, spectacular regalia and sounds of jingles mixed in with chants and beating drums.
In celebration of Native American culture, the Seneca Nation has been hosting its annual powwow for more than 30 years. The signature event honors Native American veterans while showcasing indigenous dances from across the country.
With its beautiful pageantry, the powwow makes for an unforgettable experience of dance, song, crafts, artwork, traditional foods and socialization on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend event showcases the dance-styles of Fancy, Grass, Traditional and Jingle as well as North America’s biggest Smoke Dance contest. Specific to the Haudenosaunee people located in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, the smoke dance was originally a ceremonial war dance by men only.
This year’s event will feature a number of dance, drum and singing competitions with thousands of dollars in prizes awarded. In addition to the Smoke Dance, competition categories include Jingle Dance, Grass Dance and Traditional Dance for all age groups. Contests include the Woodland Worldwide Gold, Blue Star Special and a special competition for elders, as well as family specials including Fancy Shawl Change-up and Men’s Fancy.
Head dancers Brookie Thomas and Tekahentake Regis will sponsor “We Are Still Here,” a Smoke Dance Special honoring the survivors and families and residential schools.
Courtney Jemison, a former arena coordinator, previously told the Press the origins for the Smoke Dance vary and there are several stories as to how the dance started because it has been told over hundreds of years.
“One was back in the days when our people lived in longhouses. Both the men and women would dance and spin around the fire fast enough to make the smoke rise up through holes in the ceiling,” she said. “Another story says the Smoke Dance was initially a man’s dance that was done by warriors to imitate the battles they participated in. The men danced a slow-style where they would get down low to the ground and re-enact what they did in battle.”
According to Jemison, for the show aspect of the dance, the beat would be steadily increased making the men dance faster and faster to test their skill and stamina. Eventually, the women would jump in to see if they could match the men’s beat.
“Today’s Smoke Dance is insanely fast-paced and more exciting to watch,” she said.
Jemison said it’s amazing how big the powwow has gotten over the years. She said Native Americans from all over the United States and Canada travel to the Allegany Territory to participate.
“People come from all four directions to what we call ‘Turtle Island,’” she said. “Everyone else calls it North America, but our culture teaches us to call it ‘Turtle Island’ because we’re all from the same place and we don’t recognize borders.”
A Cultural Tent, presented by the Onohsagwëde’ Cultural Center, will feature Native American artists and artisans creating dreamcatchers, wampum belts, paintings, corn husk baskets and traditional pottery each day.
The Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow is one of the largest powwow celebrations in the northeast, attracting competitors and visitors from across the United States and Canada. It focuses on the Smoke Dance of the Iroquois and honors all Native American veterans.
Made possible through Iroquois Post #1587, as well as support from the Seneca Nation and the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, the powwow is named in honor of Marvin “Joe” Curry, a member of Post #1587 and the Seneca Nation’s Snipe Clan who was born on the Cattaraugus Territory.
After entering the United States Navy in 1950, Curry served two tours of duty during the Korean War and also the Vietnam War. He served on eight warships including the U.S.S. Little Rock and retired in 1997. Throughout his career, he earned numerous honors.
Gates and vendors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with a ceremony honor veterans in the main arena at 11 o’clock, followed by a drum roll call. The must-see Dancer Grand Entry and welcoming remarks begin at noon both days. Everyone is welcome to participate in the inter-tribal dancing. The powwow closes at 11 p.m. Saturday and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Veterans Memorial Park is located at 526 Broad St. Daily admission is $10 for adults, with weekend bracelets available for $15. Admission for students age 5 to 17 and elders age 60 and older is $5 per day or $10 for a weekend bracelet. Veterans and active military personnel with valid ID as well as children age 4 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Online ticket purchase, registration and contest information is available at senecapowwow.org. For more information, call (716) 532-8333.
