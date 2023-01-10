SALAMANCA — With no guidelines or laws from New York state, marijuana dispensaries popping up across the city continue to be a growing concern for city officials.
Because most of them are operating out of a building or on a property not approved for retail, and none have a license, some propose any sale is not legal.
But with marijuana possession allowed in the state, uncertainty over laws regarding Seneca Nation territories and no state laws to back up fining sellers, others say it’s not illegal either.
A joint meeting Thursday between the Salamanca Common Council, Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals featured lengthy discussions on handling dispensaries in the city along with other concerns including signage, new retail developments and future processes for handling planning and zoning requests.
Planning board chair Lindley Pryor said the meeting’s goal was to help the commission, zoning board and council members understand what each entity’s role is and how they can all work together more effectively going forward.
Concerning the dispensaries, Pryor said the legality of many is something the council, planning board and property owners need to look at. Many sites are owned by Senecas, which makes them legal in regard to the Seneca territory, but some are not. Officials said some marijuana sellers are claiming they are “home occupation” businesses, which only applies to a specific type of business.
“Those that are in residential zones shouldn’t be there,” he said. “In the residential areas, you don’t have the ability to put non-conforming uses.”
Meanwhile, Pryor said the dispensaries in the commercial zones would need to meet building codes and zoning codes, citing the sheds that pop up on plots of land without applying for the appropriate paperwork through the city.
“One of the things is the Americans with Disabilities Act,” he added. “Where’s the handicap accessibility? Where’s the parking? Where’s the lighting? Where’s the signage?”
A planning board member said she has been approached by Salamanca residents who expressed their own concerns about dispensaries being located near schools and churches. Pryor said the state will issue guidance on how many feet from a school or church a dispensary has to be, but in the meantime they need to look at the zoning laws already on the books.
“Prospect is probably in a residential zone. The high school is probably in a residential zone,” he said. “They shouldn’t be allowed to begin with, let alone 200 feet away.”
When the state regulations are adopted, Pryor said they may be similar to where places that sell alcohol or tobacco can and can’t be located. He said there may be new zoning regulations that come into play that could be adopted by the council for the city.
Council member Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, wondered if dispensaries that are already open could be grandfathered in once the state regulations are released. Council member John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, said the state should have finalized all of it before making marijuana legal.
“This is really screwed up,” he added. “It makes our job a lot harder.”
Council member Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, said she thinks none of the dispensaries are legal to begin with because none of them have state licenses. Code Enforcement Officer Brandon Smith agreed.
“The thing we’re overlooking is, when this first happened, we didn’t know what to do. We talked about special use permits and we were going to go down that road,” he said. “Then it was decided by the council that we’re just going to let it go until we get state regulations to have an idea of where we were. We didn’t want to overstep our bounds trying to force people to comply with something and find out we were wrong.”
The meeting also included discussions on signage, which has been an off-and-on issue for zoning for decades. Pryor said signage changes depending on what zone a business is in, noting that some places limit signs to 20 square feet — about 4 feet by 5 feet — while other zones may allow larger signs. There are also differences in what size signs can be on buildings.
“And none of the signage, obviously, can be in the state right away or city right away or anybody’s,” he added. “It’s very specific.”
Moving forward, concerning meetings for developers bringing in plans and looking for site plan approvals or zoning changes, Pryor said they need to have a more uniform process that should take about two months.
“The simple reason is it’s their responsibility. We’re not in business to accommodate them,” he said. “We don’t want to work against them, but at the same time we have to have the time to properly review the plans and make our comments and make sure it complies with the zoning ordinance.”
Koch asked if there is the possibility of holding extra meetings if called for to help possible investors meet their deadlines. Pryor said it would be on a case-by-case basis, but people also need to understand it takes time and can’t expect an entire project to go through in a month.
“We have some flexibility to waive things and hold meetings like that. We’ve done it trying to help people,” he said. “But we want to do it the opposite way. Have the people start thinking about it ahead of time.”
The planning board members said they could develop a condensed list of several items potential developers need to have ready when coming to a planning board meeting for the first time to help streamline and ease the process going forward.