COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association 19th Annual Maple Weekend is set for Saturday and Sunday in Potter and Tioga counties, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
A total of 23 maple producers will be taking part, offering tours, samples, demonstrations and more. Plenty of maple products will be available as well, like lollipops, candy, maple sausage and more.
Locations in Potter County serving breakfast as part of the festival include Brydonson Farm, 592 N. Ayers Hill Road, Coudersport, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days; and Hamilton’s Maple Products, 320 Gee Hill Road, Ulysses, open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Participating maple producers in Potter County include Rathbun & Weber Maple and Honey Products in Shinglehouse; Green Hill Sugar Shack, 260 Green Hill Road, Coudersport; Wending Creek Farms, 109 Baker Creek Road, Coudersport; Sweet Retreat Farm, 333 Dutch Hill Road, Coudersport; Sons of Dunn Family Farm, 1880 North Ayers Hill Road, Coudersport; Brydonson Farm, 592 North Ayers Hill Road, Coudersport; and Hamilton’s Maple Products, 320 Gee Hill Road, Ulysses.
There are more participating farms in Tioga County.
Hills Creek State Park in Wellsboro will be in on the events as well. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday will be a Maple Weekend Open House. The event will be free and open to the public.
The park is in Charleston Township, 7 miles northeast of Wellsboro in Tioga County. The park’s address is 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.
At Hills Creek, plan to spend 45 minutes to experience what each maple station has to offer. At the park’s sugarhouse, located near the beach parking area and large pavilion, visitors can find out how to ‘tap’ into this natural resource in their own backyards, see how pure maple syrup is processed from tree to table and taste the finished product.
Learn how to identify maple trees, how to tap them and collect sap, how the finished product is made and about the history of maple syrup making.
Large groups should contact the park by calling (570) 724-4246 weekdays to schedule a private tour either on Maple Weekend or on a different date in-season as schedules and Mother Nature allows.
More information about the Maple Weekend is available at the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association Facebook page and at pamaple.com.
Western New York’s Maple Weekends are set for March 18-19 and 25-26, with eight Cattaraugus County and three Allegany County maple producers participating. The weekends are sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association. Three of them are also offering pancake breakfasts during their Maple Weekend activities.
Participating maple producers will be open to the public for tours on both March 18-19 and 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Statewide, there are 110 participating maple producers.