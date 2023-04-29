PORTVILLE — Officials from the Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It program were excited to have their annual Manufacturing and STEM Fair back in the Portville Central School gymnasium for the first time since 2019.
This year’s event brought together about two dozen companies and several colleges and nearly 800 students from 15 schools across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as well as northern Pennsylvania, said CA-DIDI Director Evelyn Sabina.
New to the fair this year were staff from Olean General Hospital to show the connection between manufacturing and medicine, Sabina said.
New this year, DIDI 2.0 students presenting their projects, Sabina explained, including Emma Bunk’s Tiny Smart House — a collaborative effort between CA-DIDI, CA-BOCES and Cuba-Rushford Central School — Abe Cook’s 3D printed CNC Machine, DIDI 2.0 Robotic Sorting Machine through JCC and Miller Spegar’s impressive project on Nuclear Fusion.
Students were able to visit 22 different manufacturers and try their hand at virtual welding, measuring swivel joints with calipers, analyzing various types of wood, creating chemical reactions and using VR headsets for career exploration, Sabina said.