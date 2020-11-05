OLEAN — For 10 years, Olean Urban Renewal Agency officials sought to get Manny Hanny back into private hands.
That is expected to happen Tuesday.
The URA board, during a special meeting Thursday, approved the final documents with Savarino Companies of Buffalo to seal the deal on 101-107 N. Union St., the former Manufacturer’s Hanover and Siegel’s buildings.
“We’ve set a closing date of Tuesday, Nov. 10,” said Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Renewal. “They’ll go in the week of Nov. 16 and start construction.”
“Does everyone realize this is a historic moment?” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “I’m beaming here, even with my mask on. This has been a long time coming.”
The date, while far later than URA and Savarino officials originally hoped for whey the first met in 2018, had to be pushed up earlier than recently expected to secure funds for the project.
The URA’s contractors on a roof stabilization and facade repair project were delayed due to COVID-19, Kerper said, and due to state grants to fund the work being in the city’s name, normally it would be impossible to transfer the building to Savarino while that work continued.
However, the delays put the entire project at risk due to a potential loss of funding for the developer.
“They were in jeopardy of losing $7 million in historic tax credits,” Kerper said, the loss of which would have halved the available funding for the project and likely scuttled the deal.
A licensing agreement, approved by three different state agencies, she and URA attorney Jack Hart said, will allow the URA to continue working, paying the contractors and collecting reimbursements from the state while Savarino can begin its efforts.
The $13 million plan includes commercial space on the old bank floor, with two dozen market rate apartments on the upper floors. In addition, commercial and office space is planned for the Siegels building.
The transfer agreements approved by the URA include several stipulations. For example, Savarino may not sell the site for at least five years, a 25-year preservation covenant has been applied, and if construction does not begin in three years, the URA can seek to have the building turned back over to the agency.
The sale price, based on third-party appraisals of the sites, is $183,450. Of that, $158,450 is for Manny Hanny, with $25,000 for the Siegels building. In January 2019, the value of the building as it sits was appraised at around $34,000, with another $124,000 in revenue from a lease with AT&T for cell tower equipment on the roof.
According to contemporary Times Herald reports, the URA paid $400,000 for the property in 2010, while county property records indicate the current property tax assessment is $230,000 — however, the property has generated no property tax revenue since 2004.
A down payment of $10,000 was received last week, Kerper said, with the remainder due on Tuesday.
Funding for the project comes from tax credits, private debt and from state aid.
The largest of the grants provided to the project is the $2 million award as the capstone of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Awarded to the city in 2017, the $10 million program saw Manny Hanny receive the largest allocation of the dozen projects to receive funding.
In addition, the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency approved in July a package of sales, property and mortgage tax breaks worth around $400,000 over 10 years for the site, with the company making a payment in lieu of taxes annually to the city, county and school district.
The building opened for business as First National Bank on April 1, 1915. Passing through several owners via bank mergers, the final tenant moved out by 1994, with the building sitting vacant for more than two decades.
The property was purchased in 1994 for $173,000 by local businessman Louis Magnano of Park Center Development and Buffalo-based developer Carl Paladino. Following failed attempts to reuse the structure, several pharmacy retail chains expressed interest in buying the properties in 1999, with the intent to level the site. However, city officials and the local Empire Zone worked to halt that proposal. The partners sold the building to Dunkirk-based Southern Tier Environments for Living in 2004 for $150,000. Despite a $700,000 Restore NY grant, STEL could not get the funding needed for redevelopment and canceled the project.
The URA purchased the building in 2010. In 2011, Allegany-based Kinley Corp. beat out Paladino’s Ellicott Development to be named preferred developer on a $10 million project. However, Kinley backed out by 2013 due to a lack of funding.
The URA prepared new requests for proposals for the site twice in 2015, but received no responses from prospective developers. Only in 2017 was an RFP returned with a proposal.
Aiello said that he is planning a small ceremony for Tuesday, but the event must comply with state COVID-19 restrictions, including a 50-person limit.