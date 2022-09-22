WEST VALLEY — An excavator took the first bite out of the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP) on Wednesday in a “controlled deconstruction” of the structure over the next 30 months, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Thursday.

Extensive measures are being used to prevent the potential spread of radioactive contamination and safety professionals will provide continuous monitoring and sampling during the deconstruction process, DOC officials said.

