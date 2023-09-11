OLEAN — The Magnano family is continuing its decades-long legacy of supporting medical airlift operations in the region.
On Saturday, during the nonprofit medical transport agency’s open house at the Louis A. Magnano Olean General Hospital Mercy Flight Center on Main Street, Magnano’s son, Ronnie Magnano, presented a $250,000 donation to help the operation.
“I am thrilled to be able to continue my family’s legacy of supporting Mercy Flight here in Olean as my parents, Louis and Patricia, gave the seed money for the Olean Base hangar/heliport,” said Magnano, owner of All Weather Self Storage. “I live right down the street, and my house is in the flight pattern of Mercy Flight. Every time I hear their helicopter overhead, I think of my mom and dad and say a little prayer because they’re on their way to save a life.
“I say to myself, ‘That’s the organization I want to support,’ because they’re doing good things for the entire community,” he added.
Louis Magnano, of Blue Bird Coach Lines and Park Center Development, passed away April 4, 2011; and Patricia Magnano, passed away April 25, 2020.
“We are extremely grateful to Ronnie for his generosity and continued support of Mercy Flight,” said Mercy Flight President Margaret Ferrentino. “His gift will help us continue our mission of providing lifesaving air medical transport in Olean, when minutes matter.”
The Olean base of operations broke ground in 1998 and the center opened in June 1999.
Today, the site is the base of one Bell 429 helicopter and more than a dozen crew members including pilots, flight nurses, and flight paramedics. The site was the first permanent base outside of Buffalo for the agency.
Mercy Flight was the vision of its late founder Douglas H. Baker. The agency’s first mission was on Sept. 19, 1981. Since that time, Mercy Flight has safely completed more than 31,000 air patient missions, including on-scene emergencies and interfacility hospital transfers throughout Western New York and beyond.