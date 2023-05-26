LITTLE VALLEY — A Machias man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to two to four years in state prison for his conviction of third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Michael J. Nesbit, 38, was one of two defendants sentenced Monday by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said incidents involving Nesbit occurred May 7, 2022, and Sept. 29, 2021, respectively, in the towns of Hinsdale and Franklinville, when the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime and stole property.
George Vancleaf, 50, of Olean, was sentenced to time served for his conviction of second-degree criminal trespass.
Rieman said the incident occurred June 29 in the city of Olean, when the defendant intentionally and recklessly caused physical injury or serious injury to a person under an order of protection.
Vancleaf was also sentenced to time served on a separate charge of second-degree criminal trespass. The incident occurred on Aug. 16 in the city of Olean, when the defendant, knowingly and unlawfully entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling.
A Salamanca man, Randy White, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on June 18 in the town of Coldspring when the defendant, with intent to cause serious physical injury to a person 65 or older, caused serious physical injury to such person, and the actor is more than ten years younger. Sentencing is set for Aug. 7.
Casey Gilcrease, 38, of Delevan, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted failure of failing to register as a sex offender to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on or about April 15, 2021, in the town of Yorkshire when the defendant failed to notify the New York State Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of moving to a new address as required. Sentencing is set for July 7.
Patrick Hirliman, 33, of Olean, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree robbery, a class E felony.
The incident occurred on or about February 3, 2022 in the City of Olean, where the defendant forcibly stole property. Sentencing is set for a later date.
A Cattaraugus man, Jeffrey Schosek, 39, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred on Nov. 16, 2022 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. The case was adjourned for motions.