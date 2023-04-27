M.J. Painting Franklin Street brownfield cleanup resumes

OLEAN — Work at the M.J. Painting brownfield cleanup on Franklin Street resumed earlier this month after operations that began last summer ended for the winter.
“The project is so big we had to do it over two seasons,” said M.J. Painting owner Mike John. “With phase 1 done, the project is about 60% complete.”
The cleanup, which is a cooperative venture involving Exxon-Mobil, the successor company to Socony Vacuum Oil Co., which once had a refinery and tank farm on the site; the state Department of Environmental Conservation; and M.J. Painting.
Last summer, people driving by on Interstate 86 near Exit 25 couldn’t miss the giant excavation, which covered more than one-fifth of the site. Contaminated dirt was removed from the site.
Contamination below the 12- to 14-foot mark was addressed by a system of twin augers that penetrated the ground as deep as 35 feet and mixed cement into the soil, where it solidified.
Roux Environmental of Massachusetts is the general contractor and Trex Environmental of Rochester is the prime subcontractor.
John told the Times Herald that the contractor is currently busy pulling pipe out of the ground so additional excavation can begin to remove the remainder of the contaminated soil this summer.
John is planning to construct a paint shop, fleet maintenance center, storage yard and offices once the site is certified as shovel-ready early next year. He plans to use about half the 9-acre site, the back part of which runs along railroad tracks.
He hasn’t finalized plans, but a bigger paint shop is needed than the one M.J. Painting currently at its Homer Street site. “We’ve got to plan our next move,” John said. “I’ve got a few ideas, but we’ve got to do something soon.”
As long as John remembers, there has been a vacant lot on the corner. He’s glad to be able to participate in the cleanup of the brownfield site in the city. “It’s been vacant my whole life.”
The site is level and has city infrastructure — water, sewer and power — not to mention visibility and easy access to Interstate 86. “We’re going to make something out of it,” he said.
The other half of the site will be available for commercial or manufacturing purposes, John said. “There has been some interest,” he added.
It’s not John’s first brownfield cleanup. He previously cleaned up the site that later became home to M.J. Painting on nearby Homer Street.
M.J. Painting has been hovering around 40 employees over the past several years, John said. Once the expansion is complete, it’s fair to say employment will increase.
“It’s going to grow,” he said. “I don’t see us stopping.”