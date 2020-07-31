New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Tracy Mitrano for Congress in New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
Mitrano, of Penn Yan, is challenging incumbent Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in a repeat of their 2018 race.
The endorsement marks Hochul’s third endorsement in her campaign to elect Democratic women candidates up and down the ticket ahead of the November election. She said she plans to contribute her political time and resources to help raise money and get out the vote for candidates.
“From her experience living in Western New York, Tracy Mitrano has lived and breathed the experiences of voters across her district,” Hochul said. “We need a representative who will deliver in Congress, someone with the vision, skills, and passion to get things done. We need a champion for our families, workers, and farmers — now more than ever. Tracy Mitrano is that person and I’m proud to endorse her for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.”
“I’m honored and grateful to have the support of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who like me, grew up in Western New York,” Mitrano said. “She has been at the forefront of the response effort and is helping lead our state’s economic recovery.”
Mitrano is a cybersecurity expert, educator and mother. She was born and raised in Western New York and has lived in the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes throughout her adult life.
Earlier this week, she also received the endorsement of Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Manhattan Democrat who serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Mitrano has recently received the endorsement of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and the Sierra Club in her return matchup with Reed.
In the 2018 race, Mitrano survived a five-way Democratic primary to take on the incumbent Reed, who won 54% of the vote to 44% for challenger Mitrano.
