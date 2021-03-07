Cattaraugus County health officials reported only one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, a day after reporting 11 on Saturday.
The low case count for the weekend in Cattaraugus County came as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that restaurants outside of New York City can start operating at 75% starting March 19.
"Our fight in the war against COVID-19 continues, but we are encouraged by the decrease in infection and hospitalization rates and the rise in vaccinations," Cuomo said in a press release. "As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all."
However, the governor said it remains critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue.
"Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work — washing hands, social distancing and masking up," he said.
March 19 is the same date that Connecticut is opening up its restaurants to 100%, the governor said, while states across the country are easing coronavirus restrictions. Restaurants in Massachusetts went to 100% on March 1.
Cuomo said if COVID-19 cases increase, he may readjust New York’s expansion date. Under new rules in Albany, changes like Sunday's announcement will soon have to be publicly declared by the governor, allowing lawmakers five days to comment on the changes. If lawmakers oppose a change or announcement, the Legislature can vote down the amended executive order.
In Cattaraugus County, where restaurants are currently limited to 50% capacity, there were 131 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 12 residents hospitalized. There were a reported 607 residents in quarantine, down a bit from the 615 reported Saturday, and there were 42 residents in travel quarantine.
There have been 4,442 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, almost a year from when the first case was recorded on March 27, 2020. There have been 4,224 recoveries and 87 deaths due to COVID-19.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was at 2.5% for two straight days.
Across New York, there were 4,789 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Saturday, according to the governor's office, the lowest since Dec. 6. There were 999 patients in ICUs, falling below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 9, and there were 682 ICU patients intubated.
Positivity in testing for the virus in New York was 2.98% on Saturday, while the state's seven-day average for positive tests was 3.19%
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing barely remained under 2% — it was 1.99% on Saturday.
There were 59 more COVID-19 deaths in New York on Saturday — the lowest one-day death total since Dec. 6 — bringing the total reported by the state to 39,029.