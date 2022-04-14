OLEAN — The low numbers of new COVID-19 cases are a good sign, but they can be misleading, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Wednesday.
Speaking to members of the Board of Health, Watkins said most people are not reporting the results of their at-home testing, which skews the results and health officials ability to react quickly if community transmission rates begin to rise.
The number of people seeking COVID-19 tests continues to decline as well.
“It’s hard to tell” where we are now until hospitalizations begin to rise, Watking told the board. The county currently has “a very low rate” of transmission of COVID-19. It has really come down and flattened.”
County residents have self-reported more than 1,500 positive test result from at-home kits.
“We have to be careful. We know it is still around” he said of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that is the predominant strain in the state with outbreaks in New York City and Central New York. Western New York is usually two or three weeks behind what is occurring in New York City.
“We can expect to see a surge,” Watkins said. “We have the tools to deal with these kinds of surges.”
The BA.2 subvariant has not been sequenced in Cattaraugus County, but health officials are pretty sure it is here. It is 1 ½ times as infectious as the Omicron variant, Watkins said. Wastewater samples before they get to the treatment plant are being tested as well. The tests can pick up the DNA in stools that are shed by someone with COVID, he said. Very little has been detected in the Olean sewers, he said.
The best protection is to be vaccinated and boosted — for some a second booster shot, he said. The health department administered a second booster shot to more than 140 people at Jamestown Community College in Olean on Saturday and plans additional clinics.
Those who are 50 and older are eligible for the second booster, as are those ages 12 and older who are immune compromised at least four months after their first booster shot.
The health department reported 21 new cases on Wednesday, 169 cases so far this month. That comes after 411 cases in March, 1,161 cases in February and 4,739 cases in January, a record month.
With more vaccinated people contracting the coronavirus — 20 on Wednesday and one unvaccinated person — health officials continue to encourage those who have been fully vaccinated to get a booster and a second one if they are eligible.
There have now been 18,292 cases in the county since March 2020 and 98 active cases as of Wednesday. The county has also recorded 247 deaths since April 23, 2020.
The county has also reported 169 cases of influenza since Oct. 1. Influenza A accounted for 149 of the cases and 20 cases were Influenza B. There have been 15 cases of Influenza A in the past month.