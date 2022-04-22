Lou Gramm replaces Ligertwood at Ellicottville music fest

ELLICOTTVILLE — American singer/songwriter Lou Gramm will now perform at the Summer Music Festival, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce announced, replacing Alex Ligertwood who said he would not be able to perform.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Alex Ligertwood has withdrawn from this year’s Summer Music Festival bill,” Brian McFadden, chamber executive director, said Wednesday. “We were excited for the opportunity to host him, but we’re just as excited for the musician that we’ve secured to take his spot.”
Since announcing the lineup for this year’s festival, the chamber has already experienced an influx of ticket sales, chamber officials said. Practically Petty — a Tom Petty tribute band — is the opening act, and Asia featuring John Payne comes in as the headliner with two very special guests.
Dubbed “The Voices of Classic Rock,” the festival also invited John Elefante, former lead singer of Kansas, and Ligertwood, former lead singer of Santana, to join Asia featuring John Payne on stage, showcasing a dynamite mix of top hits from all three bands.
Now, Gramm, best known for being the lead singer of Foreigner from 1977 to 1990 and 1992 to 2003, during which time the band had numerous successful albums and singles, will take Ligertwood’s place.
Foreigner’s legendary songwriting partners, Lou Gramm and Mick Jones, together propelled an arsenal of 10 multi-platinum albums and multiple Top 30 hits. Universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, the band is responsible for some of the greatest rock anthems of our time, including the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” which today remains one of the 25 most performed songs in the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Catalog.
Other iconic Foreigner songs include “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home” from their eponymous 1977 debut album. The Gramm/Jones catalog also includes major hits “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”
Summer Music Festival takes place Fourth of July weekend slopeside at Holiday Valley Resort. In addition to the star-powered acts on Saturday, July 2, the festival will host the return of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday, July 3, which again includes a fireworks display finale orchestrated to the music of the BPO.
To purchase pre-sale tickets or for additional information, visit ellicottvilleny.com.