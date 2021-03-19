New York State Police in the Adirondacks admitted this week their agency lost a AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, which they had asked the public for help in finding.
Now, the Post-Star of Glens Falls reported, an internal affairs investigation is underway to determine how the weapon came to be lost on a roadside.
The incident appears similar to one that occurred in Olean in 2018, when a cased AR-15 was lost by a state trooper. That rifle was never recovered.
The Post-Star reported that when troopers first attempted to enlist the public’s help Wednesday in finding the rifle made by Rock River Arms, they made no mention of it actually being lost by a trooper along Route 9 in Warren County.
But the agency acknowledged Thursday the firearm belonged to the state police.
“The weapon was not stolen, and an investigation into the circumstances of how the rifle was lost is ongoing. The incident is also part of an ongoing internal administrative investigation,” the troopers stated in a follow-up news release.
Troopers said nothing to explain how the weapon ended up lost in its nylon bag. The weapon was last seen on Tuesday, state police said.
When asked Thursday by the Post-Star, the state police declined to say how weapons are secured when not in use.
“Each trooper is responsible for securing the equipment that’s been issued to them by the agency,” State Police spokesman William Duffy told the newspaper.
In Olean, on Aug. 14, 2018, state police reported that the rifle was lost sometime in the early morning hours the day before.
The missing firearm is also Rock River Arms model that was in a soft, black carrying case. It was last seen on Buffalo Street in the vicinity of Interstate 86 in the town of Olean — within a half-mile of the state police’s Homer Street barracks and the Western New York Satellite Crime Lab.
Two and a half years later, state police still wouldn’t explain just how that weapon was lost in Olean, citing “an ongoing investigation.”
Trooper James O’Callaghan, public information officer for Troop A, confirmed to the Olean Times Herald on Friday that the rifle has not been recovered. State police previously confirmed the rifle was not stolen off a trooper or out of a state police vehicle, but they have declined to say if they believe a passerby discovered the rifle and kept it.
A spokeswoman for the state police’s public information office in Albany said she could offer no further comment, again citing the ongoing investigation. She said she would not comment on whether any disciplinary action has been taken regarding the misplaced firearm.
State police ask anyone with information about the case to call (585) 344-6200.
Possession of an AR-15, like those issued to state police, without proper registration is a felony violation of the NY SAFE Act.