SALAMANCA — Thousands of students who attended Seneca Elementary School in decades past may remember the crossing guard stationed at the intersection of Center and Broad streets when they walked to school each morning.
Now, Catherine T. Vecchiarella will be remembered by thousands more for her service to the city and its students.
The common council unanimously authorized the installation of a sign in honor of Vecchiarella’s 42 years as a crossing guard. “Catherine’s Corner” will be located at the southeast corner of Center and Broad streets.
At its Feb. 15 meeting, the Salamanca Police Commission unanimously recommended the ordering and placing of such sign to the council.
“I brought this up to the police commission and they were in agreement,” said Councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5. “They said to work with the family.”
Koch said the plan is to have a sign installed reading “Catherine’s Corner” as well as a bronze plaque with more details naming the corner in Vecchiarella’s memory.
“The police commission said it was okay that I work with (DPW Superintendent) Rob Carpenter and the family,” she said.
A specific cost was not available, but the council said they would use the appropriate budget to pay for it.
Vecchiarella was born June 3, 1924, in Salamanca, the daughter of the late Rocco and Dominica Oliverio. She was married to Mr. Benny Vecchiarella who predeceased her on June 5, 1987.
She was employed as a crossing guard for the Salamanca Police Department for 44 years prior to her retirement. She died Jan. 30, 2014, at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, at 89.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council allowed the Board of Public Utilities’ Electric Department to borrow a $350,000 shortfall from the city in order to pay an unexpected bill for $487,000 from the New York Municipal Power Agency.
Dennis Hensel, BPU general manager, said they received a note from the Power Agency saying they understand the bill would be unexpected.
“It was just one bill, one invoice. It was wildly unexpected,” he said. “We had $100,000 in our account to go towards it. We’re still dealing with a shortfall from coming out of COVID and people’s lack of paying.”
Hensel said the city’s supplemental power section of the bill was about $284,000 for one month. He said the city has never had a supplemental bill that high before. That amount does not include the bill from National Grid and the New York Power Authority.
“I don’t anticipate that we’ll be holding onto this money for very long,” Hensel said of the loan from the city. “I ask that it be until September, but I think we’ll have it paid back to the city before then because it’s part of the (Power Purchase Agreement).”
Although electricity is used more in the winter with more homes and businesses running electric heat, Hensel said the Power Agency claims this was one of New York’s coldest Januarys on record.
“It may not have been here that it was the coldest, but out there where the power is transmitted, it was,” he explained. “So those transmission usage charges that come on the NYMPA bill were outrageous.”
The council expressed concern and felt bad for the BPU on how they are going to keep up with the unexpected bill with the costs that high.
“Everybody is going to see it in their bills that are going out,” he added.
ALSO OF NOTE, the council approved submitting a grant application to the Garmen Family Foundation for $50,000 for upgraded playground systems at the Pine Street and Elm Street playgrounds to help increase the mental and physical health of children.
Sandi Brundage, Youth Bureau director, said this grant would help offset those costs for the $50,000 the city budgeted for. She said she doesn’t expect they’ll receive more.
“This is a good funding stream targeted toward children’s physical and mental health,” she told the council. “You guys, along with the kids, will be in charge of picking out what we put in to replace the old equipment if we get the grant.”