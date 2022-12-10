Longtime Canticle Farm manager fired last month

ALLEGANY — Mark Printz spent 22 years as manager at Canticle Farm on South Nine Mile Road before he was abruptly fired last month.
Most of the employees quit in reaction to Printz’s firing. “We hugged and cried that Friday night,” he said.
The community-supported vegetable farm uses certified naturally grown techniques and provides fresh produce to shareholders and others both at the Canticle Farm market and the Olean Farmers Market.
“I miss my customers,” Printz said in a Times Herald interview on Friday. “We grew relationships, not just vegetables.
“The only way that I could work as hard and be as dedicated as I was was to act as if the farm was my own,” he continued. “A farm is a living entity that needs to be nurtured and cared for on a daily basis. This is how I made a difference. I grew it from the ground up.”
He said his termination was sudden and unexpected — and the reasons, which he declined to discuss, were vague.
Executive director Gina Anderson, who has been in the position for a little more than a year, and several members of the board of directors of Canticle Farm declined to comment on Printz’s firing, saying it was a personnel matter.
Printz said he loved what he did and didn’t consider it work. The farm had seven employees plus Printz and the executive director.
“I have a strong commitment to the farm, my employees, my customers and the community,” he said.
He noted 2022 “was the best year we ever had and the best crew I ever had. Although it was a great year, there seemed to be a disconnect between the board and the operation of the farm.”
Printz said he isn’t concerned about finding a job “because I think I’ve proven I’m not afraid of work. I haven’t had a vacation in 20 years. ... I’ll land on my feet. My hands will be back in the dirt. I will find a way to make a difference.”
Most people don’t know he is no longer with Canticle Farm, Printz said.
“This is happening for a reason,” Printz said. He said he is not bitter, but feels disconnected from the board of directors of the not-for-profit Canticle Farm.
“I want this to be positive,” Printz said. “Everyone knows how passionate I am about farming and community-supported agriculture. I’ll land on my feet. Maybe I’ll make a difference in a different way.”
Canticle Farm is advertising for a farm director and a retail director.
Anderson issued the following statement in response to an inquiry as to Printz’s firing:
“A cornerstone of Canticle Farm’s mission has always been to provide healthy food to those who are hungry and food insecure, and we are exploring ways to donate even more produce in 2023. In response to community requests for a healing and learning garden space for individuals with disabilities, for our youth, and for the public at large, we recently received a grant to embody this vision; we excitedly invite the community to join us in its formation.
“As to any former or current employees, we honor employee confidentiality by not publicly commenting on personnel matters. We are actively seeking qualified candidates for the position of farm manager in furtherance of these goals and mission.
”We look forward to enhancing our community partnerships as we deepen our identity as a community farm that is driven by the community, for the community.”
Ethan Hollamby, who said he was a senior employee at Canticle Farm and extolled Prince’s dedication to his job, called the termination “unjustified and political.”
Hollamby added in a letter to the Olean Times Herald, “An overwhelming majority of the employees working under Mark have chosen to stand in solidarity with him. We have not returned to the farm to show our backing for a man that we all know is the pillar that held up Canticle Farm.”
He wrote that “the future of the farm is uncertain, and it seems as if the leadership at Canticle Farm has attempted to destroy the sense of community that it professes to steward, on and off the actual grounds of the farm.”