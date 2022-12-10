Longtime Canticle Farm manager fired last month

Former Canticle Farm manager Mark Printz (left) speaks to a group of state lawmakers who visited the not-for-profit community supported agriculture farm during a tour in October. Printz was fired for unspecified reasons in November.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — Mark Printz spent 22 years as manager at Canticle Farm on South Nine Mile Road before he was abruptly fired last month.

Most of the employees quit in reaction to Printz’s firing. “We hugged and cried that Friday night,” he said.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social