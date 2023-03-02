BRADFORD, Pa. — A Hall of Fame wrestling coach and retired Cameron County English teacher was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he possessed child pornography.

Laurence McGraw, 73, of 156 BoMar Drive, Emporium, was charged by the Attorney General’s Child Predator section with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children-possession of child pornography, all second-degree felonies, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social