BRADFORD, Pa. — Andrea Robbins, one of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s longest-serving faculty members, is retiring this week after more than 40 years of service to the university teaching chemistry and algebra.

She had not planned a career in academics when she came to Pitt-Bradford in 1982 as a lab instructor — a job she intended to have for a couple of years before pursuing a career in industry. But she fell in love with another lab instructor, Don Robbins, who introduced her to the woods of his native McKean County, where she still prefers to be found today and plans to spend time in retirement.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social